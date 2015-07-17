What can art tell us about the history of healthcare?

From history and social development through to therapy, preservation and technological advances, the links between art and wellness go back thousands of years.

Art has always been a strong medium for expression and exploration, but it wasn’t until the mind-20th century that it began to be recognised for its therapeutic abilities. Since then it has become a viable channel for healing and rehabilitation, and is regularly used as a way to help people relax, deal with problems or express themselves.

Nathalie Lam, Global Sponsorship Director at Philips agrees. “Art can have positive effects on your wellbeing…when you immerse yourself in art, you feel happier and more enlightened.”

The Art of Health video campaign series is just one of many ways in what promises to be a number of special exhibitions created with the Rijksmuseum.

Speaking about future collaborations, Nathalie goes on to say “We were looking for different ways to express ourselves in the art domain and are developing a number of campaigns that connect areas of life, to health.”