Effective, Empowering and Life-Changing: New blue light therapy with Philips BlueControl – a big step for psoriasis treatment and patients’ lives

Plaque psoriasis came into Mattias’ life very unexpectedly. Already 31 years of age, he was diagnosed with the disease in 2013. The diagnosis brought about huge changes to his everyday life. “Suddenly I had to spend several hours a week going to treatment clinics and use prescription creams up to four times each day to control the disease.” Mattias was constantly worried about his little daughter coming into contact with the chemical medication on his skin. Discovering the wearable Philips BlueControl light therapy was a big source of relief for him: “It works. My plaque psoriasis is now significantly reduced and I am more capable of controlling it.” And he is pleased that he can now do without the creams: “I can dress well at work without being worried about having stains on my clothes from the greasy creams I used to put on every morning. And – most important – I can carry my daughter again and hug her without worrying about bringing her into contact with chemical substances on my arms.” Mattias also enjoys being able to integrate the blue light therapy into his daily routine – he uses Philips BlueControl even when he is in the office.

Watch the interview with Dr. Verena von Felbert , Department of Dermatology and Allergology at University Clinic RWTH Aachen (Germany), in which she discusses the clinical research results of blue light therapy and reports on her experience with patients using Philips BlueControl.

Philips BlueControl link to – your patients’ benefits in a nutshell

The new wearable phototherapy with blue light alleviates plaque psoriasis symptoms efficiently, and without adverse events, while patients get on with their daily routines – resulting in exceptional treatment compliance of 98%.6