healthcare on demand

The world population isn’t just growing – it’s also aging, putting unprecedented strain on healthcare systems. Today, 1 in 2 people born in the UK will be diagnosed with some form of cancer during their lifetime according to Cancer Research UK, a growing number of people is developing chronic diseases, costs are spiraling and access is limited.

Fortunately, healthcare professionals and the general public are recognizing the changes that must be made and how IoT could enable this. All you need to do is look around and see how the general population has already taken a step into managing their own healthcare by using wearable tech.

According to the Future Health Index 2017 - an international perception study commissioned by Philips across 19 countries that measures the ability of countries to meet current and future health challenges – only 47 percent of healthcare professionals claim to be knowledgeable about connected tech, while 73 percent of them admit that it is important to improving the prevention of medical issues. A slight disparity, but nothing we can’t change.

It’s time to increase the demand for on-demand. If we are hungry, we can have food delivered to our doorsteps, and when we want to be entertained, we can immediately stream movies or music. We can instantly withdraw money from machines or answer any question with a quick Internet search – so why can’t healthcare work in a similar way?