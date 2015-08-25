They all need constant care and support to manage and control their condition in order to avoid complications. Healthcare is often still fragmented and managed around acute events, whereas chronic conditions need continuous care.

Effective delivery of continuous care is now possible through a combination of team-based models and digital technologies. Big data enables us to make a genetic analysis. ‘Genotyping’ can determine if you are likely to get certain diseases, it can help with the diagnosis and best treatment options. ‘Social data’ can indicate a person’s lifestyle, ability to comply with treatment plans and other factors, which will make it easier to assess a certain risk on getting illness and to determine the best personal treatment plan.

Real-time monitoring enables continuous care based on data. Detailed data gives a complete picture of the patient, which enables doctors to give truly personalized advice. The aggregation and analysis of large amounts of data enables doctors to see patterns that they can use to support their decision making. And ongoing monitoring and real-time analysis of the situation will lead to swift recognition and action when the situation of a patient is worsening and requires intervention.

