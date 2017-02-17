Any weak point like this could be exploited by someone attacking a healthcare entity’s system to gain access to data and use it for unintended or unauthorized purposes. Healthcare organizations should be aware of the risks to medical devices and incorporate assessment of these issues into their risk analysis. The risk analysis required by HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) needs to be all encompassing and take all issues into account.

With this knowledge, an organization can then implement appropriate measures to cover the risks. With regard to data, the proliferation of data both from the creation and input standpoints create security risk and the growing number of sources that provide data input mean that there is a corresponding increase in the number of entry points for the data. Each new entry point is a means of access that needs to be secured and monitored. While the data itself may not be an issue, the opening provided for it could create an unintended security risk.