When it comes to continuity of care telemedicine is an enabler of this when the physician you can connect with IS actually your physician.
Any weak point like this could be exploited by someone attacking a healthcare entity’s system to gain access to data and use it for unintended or unauthorized purposes. Healthcare organizations should be aware of the risks to medical devices and incorporate assessment of these issues into their risk analysis. The risk analysis required by HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) needs to be all encompassing and take all issues into account.
With this knowledge, an organization can then implement appropriate measures to cover the risks. With regard to data, the proliferation of data both from the creation and input standpoints create security risk and the growing number of sources that provide data input mean that there is a corresponding increase in the number of entry points for the data. Each new entry point is a means of access that needs to be secured and monitored. While the data itself may not be an issue, the opening provided for it could create an unintended security risk.
When these "things" (in the growing Internet of Things healthcare ecosystem) are beautifully designed to mesh into peoples' life-flows, they can make real differences to people's individual health, and in aggregate, drive public health. The key best practice is radical user-centered design: being passionate about the ethnographic research that informs how people actually "live, work, play, pray and learn," in the context of their personal values.
That's the promise of the best user-centered design for health and wellbeing, for all people. One area where digital health can scale scarce resources is in mental health. A fine example of digital technology bridging the gap between patient/consumer and health care providers is The Big White Wall in the UK. This platform enables people to record their mood, network and interact with peers dealing with behavioral health challenges, and touch base with health care providers. The model has proven to be cost-effective, saving the National Health Service at least 340 pounds a year for each patient using the service.
This delayed medication therapy, increased cost and resulted in ADE’s, ADR’s and hospital re-admissions.
e-Prescribing provides a connected health model that delivers value and improves connectivity between provider, patient, pharmacist and care setting. Wearables are another model of connected health success. The ability to deliver personalized, relevant information in bite-sized nuggets, has inspired consumers to make changes in diet, exercise and, in some cases, long term behavior.
We are still in the infancy stage of wearable advancement as it relates to chronic diseasemanagement and care coordination. Yet wearables provide us with a communication tool that crosses provider, patient and language barriers.
The integration of virtual reality and augmented reality into connected care is on a fast -track globally. The first step is to understand what VR, AR, and MR actually mean and their applications in healthcare. Virtual reality actually stimulates patients’ senses together in order to create the illusion of reality.
Augmented reality (AR) is a blend of virtual reality (VR) and real life. AR users are able to interact with virtual contents in the real world and to distinguish between the two.
A new term Mixed Reality (MR) is a hybrid reality that merges real and virtual worlds to produce new environments / visualizations where physical / digital objects co-exist then interact in real time. The patients can connect with their physicians through these new emerging tools to receive a different type of connected interaction. I have seen the applications of VR and AR in a rehabilitation hospital. The applications of VR are being used in the treatment for diversion for painful vaccines in pediatrics, chronic pain relief, physical therapy, exercise, combat loneliness in long hospital stays, and physiological therapy. The next phase with AR is predicted to take over VR as a preferred tool. MR is still pretty new for further applications for connected health is ongoing currently it is being applied in surgical procedure in VR and AR. There has been a recent surgical procedure with Snapchat's Spectacles to record surgery as an educational tool. There has been recent discussion about integrating VR and connected health with the NHS system.
As patients, we have become too accustomed to believing antibiotics will fix us every time we get sick, unaware that our bodies can become immune if we use them regularly.
