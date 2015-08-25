How the Internet of Things empowers us all

Imagine a world in which, instead of just links between mobile devices, televisions, gaming machines and the internet, the cloud powers billions of once-inert consumer devices that are currently an unconnected part of our everyday lives.

This isn’t the future. Today’s digital world, a world Philips is fully embracing, changes how we use the internet so it becomes a meaningful enabler of personalized solutions to improve people’s lives. The ‘Internet of Things’ has become central to how we innovate at Philips – and how we listen to, engage with and take inspiration from our consumers.

Our cloud-enabled consumer devices not only serve people’s needs but react to them, empowering people to control their lives in ways that were once impossible. This is the reality of the 21st century – smart products must constantly evolve according to the desires of our consumers and we must be agile to satisfy them and create value. And we are.

