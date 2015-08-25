Innovation That Matters to You... and Fast Company  

“To win in such a fast-changing environment requires a new kind of business agility,”says Fast Company editor Robert Safian, whose team spent months gathering data about not just the normal things like sales growth and profit margins but also on "progressive, sustainable business models and an ethos of creativity".

That's something which has underpinned our company since its foundation in 1891. We've brought light to the world and music to the masses, and we've helped to revolutionize the healthcare industry. Today, we're combining our technical know-how with a deep understanding of people's needs to deliver truly life-changing solutions for businesses, governments and consumers.

Because, for us, innovation isn't just about creating exciting objects that catch the imagination of our customers for one heady moment. Instead, it's about perfecting products, services and business models that help our customers to take care of people and save lives, to live healthier and enjoy themselves, and to be part of a more sustainable world.

Last year, we launched our new brand identity with a promise that gets to the very heart of what drives everyone at Philips: "We deliver innovation that matters to you." Being listed in the Fast Company top 50 Most Innovative Companies is great recognition of that message and of our commitment to improving the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2025.

It's an accolade we're very proud of and one that we will keep working hard to earn as we deliver meaningful innovations to more and more people around the world every day.

