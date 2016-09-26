Innovations in Radiotherapy Guidance: Taking Patient Care into Tomorrow

Examples of the trend also include the ability to streamline the path from image to plan by integrating the automated features of treatment planning software. Philips provides this capability with CT Big Bore v.4.2, which offers more powerful simulation and advanced marking tools right at the scanner console to help speed time to treatment. Looking ahead we anticipate automatic image processing capabilities like auto-segmentation for treatment simulators that offer clinicians a 3D patient model that segments the organs at risk.

In addition to the ASTRO annual meeting, September is also Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and for good reason: prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among American men, with an estimated 180,890 new diagnoses expected in 2016 alone, according to the American Cancer Society[1]. The ACS also reports that approximately one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime,2 making it imperative that we continue to innovate in this area. Prostate cancer is but one example of the many oncology-related activities ongoing within Philips.