It takes multiple expertise to build continuous improvement

The answer to that is the Philips Quality Management System (QMS). This system manages the processes and procedures for a business and ensures compliance to regulations, without the worry.

Look outside your own area

PerformanceBridge is a next generation of service offerings, and in fact integrates multiple software platforms. Developing this software-enabled services business is different from building great imaging equipment and software. “To enter this new space, the first step I took was gathering the available knowledge we have at Philips,” explains Peter. Experts bringing the work that was already done came from Diagnostic Imaging, Healthcare Informatics, the Philips Innovation Center and Security. Together the multi-disciplinary team used Agile to adjust to what was needed to make the proposition a success. During development, users regularly validated things like ease of use and whether the procedures were easy to understand. Says Bert, “I really dislike inefficiencies that can easily be avoided. For me this is an example of teaming up to excel for our customers and for Philips!”

The future is ours

PerformanceBridge will continue to evolve and is just at the start of its potential, which includes expansion of its services over time. Says Peter, “We have a baseline for this new business proposition and by embracing the Agile way of working, we prioritized the customer and their needs.” The Diagnostic Imagine team will continue to use best practices to address compliance matters.