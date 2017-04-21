Make an impact: shaping the future of healthcare

While his classmates started junior jobs in finance or consulting, he had a seat at the table and a career that enables him daily to make an impact. And as the first person in his family to attend university, it’s no surprise that his parents are proud.

One of his first impressions upon arriving at Philips, which still holds true today, was the level of diversity in the organization. As a first generation Dutch-Chinese, it was important for Tjon to have an international working environment, where people from different cultures could thrive.

Growing up in a mixed environment where he went from eating cheese sandwiches with his Dutch schoolmates to eating Chinese food with his family, Tjon’s always had an urge for internationalism.

“The multiculturalism spoke to me at that time and still does today. I’ve developed friendships with many of my colleagues,” he says.