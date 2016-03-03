Managing the data explosion

Having the bigger picture requires having information at your fingertips – accessible anytime, anywhere. It means working across systems, settings and devices to deliver data in efficient and scalable ways. But the bigger picture doesn’t mean having the full set of data at all times. That can cause information overload. Knowing how to make sense of the data, how to determine what’s contextually relevant and how to derive meaningful insights is critical to truly understanding and acting on the data.

Consequently, it’s no wonder that health system CIOs are searching for scalable and high performance systems that can make that data accessible and usable.

The Cloud Potential

The technology industry takes the cloud for granted, but health care is still learning to harness it to its full potential. Many health systems invested in on-premise solutions to tackle the initial push toward electronic capture. There continues to be a need for these types of solutions to enable speed when needing immediate access, but the cloud offers its own advantages. Leveraging the cloud can empower health systems to share information over large distances and ensure the constant backing up of information. The cloud also allows for additional services to be added to it to analyze the data and enable population studies. In many cases, using a hybrid solution can provide these organizations with the resources they need.

Our role as a healthtech company and leader in clinical informatics is to help customers securely connect the data with a seamless and secure way – both on-prem and in the cloud – that does not interfere with the delivery of care. Beyond that, we provide the platform so everything is accessible in a singular view. By providing a one-stop-shop of individuals’ information, their health and wellness is easily captured and understood.

Personalized Data Means Personalized Care

As CIOs succeed in unlocking the data to provide the bigger picture of a patient’s health, they can power new modes of personalized care. Additional data points can be integrated into their records to give unprecedented perspectives.