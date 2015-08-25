Mastering the art of failure: Learning to become an adaptive organization

You can be sure that if you are not innovating, someone else is – and in potentially disruptive ways. That is the harsh but essential lesson this rapidly-moving, ultra-competitive digital age has taught us. Speed of thought and anticipation is vital but so too is speed of action, bolstered by the powerful insights made available to us by data.

This was one of the primary concerns discussed at the recent FT Innovate conference in London, where I was among business leaders and digital pioneers who gathered to share thoughts and experiences on where this always-on, intricately-connected and data-enhanced world is headed. And how companies like ours are adapting to embrace these massive changes, often leading to a fundamental redesign of innovation practices and culture.

