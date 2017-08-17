News In Health Technology: August

Instead of freezing eggs, why not freeze ovarian tissue instead? This is a question asked by US doctors who carried out a study, recently published in the Reproductive sciences journal. By looking at data between 19999 and 2016, researchers found that more than a third of women who froze their ovarian tissue, instead of their eggs, were able to conceive.



This is hopeful news for women who were previously unable to undertake fertility treatment due to conflicting medical conditions. Although the procedure is still in an experimental stage, it indicates that it could also potentially restore reproductive functions in women and even reverse menopause.Pumps are typically used in the time leading up to a heart transplant surgery for patients who are diagnosed with heart failure. However, it now seems that patients fitted with the devices actually have their heart functions restored to a level where they may no longer need the surgery at all. Could this pave the way for reversing the effects of heart failure?