Partnering to Ensure Sustainable Healthcare for All by 2030

A radical transformation of health systems is needed to realize the goal of equitable access. Despite good strides being made in reducing common killers associated with child and maternal mortality, a lot still needs to be done. Still more than 800 women die daily from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, 99% of them occurring in developing countries: more than 50% of these in sub-Saharan Africa and almost one third occur in South Asia.

Of the 5.9 million children under the age of five who died in 2015 – more than 20,000 per day - almost 3 million of them were newborns.

Those are unacceptable numbers and there are many reasons for this. In emerging economies many primary health facilities lack basic infrastructure, such as adequate buildings and a reliable supply of clean water and electricity. There is a lack of qualified and motivated healthcare workers, and the different levels of care are not properly connected.

Primary health facilities are hardly making use of medical technology, data isn’t being shared and governments are struggling to financially sustain their public healthcare system. Healthcare expenses can throw entire families into a vicious circle of poverty.

Overcoming healthcare challenges

The mechanism in place to address these problems, Sustainable Development Goal 3, which aims for ‘Good Health and Well-being’, is part of an agenda to ensure that "no one is left behind." This goal is the Northern star towards the betterment of millions of lives around the world: a clear compass and a shared agenda which looks at people-focused needs.

Strengthening healthcare must start with primary healthcare for people in individual communities. Creating new ways of delivering care where it’s needed will build stronger and more resilient communities and make healthcare much more accessible and affordable to people at the right point in time. It also reduces the burden on emergency and acute care – which is a persistent challenge in all health systems.

As a company with a long track record of innovating to improve peoples’ lives we believe development challenges can be overcome through working together in partnerships. We believe there are three critical ingredients to ensure the implementation of SDG 3:

