Personal Connected Health: Personalized Health and Wellness through Interoperability

The Continua Design Guidelines define the interfaces that enable the secure flow of medical data to and from sensors, gateways, and end services, removing ambiguity in underlying healthcare standards and ensuring consistent implementation through product certification. Based on the use of a variety of established standards, the Guidelines have been designed to make interoperability something that can be achieved with ease.

Our founding members, including Philips, had the vision to recognize that limited interoperability is not caused by a lack of standards, but by the limited adoption of standards. Instead of reinventing the wheel by creating new standards, the Continua Design Guidelines are based on common, international technology standards defined by recognized industry groups and standards development organizations (SDOs) such as IEEE’s 11073 Personal Health Device Standards, and Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) Patient Care Device standards.

Through our ongoing collaboration with standards bodies and SDOs, the Guidelines are working to advance interoperability by referencing industry standards and specifications, providing clarity for how to implement these specifications and ensuring consistency through product certification. The Continua Design Guidelines have emerged as the only open implementation framework for authentic, end-to-end interoperability of personal connected health devices and systems.