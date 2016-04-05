Prioritizing the personal touch

Caroline Clarke
CEO Philips Population Health Management
Caroline joined Royal Philips in November 2008 as CEO Personal Care. Caroline was responsible for the global Personal Care business for five years until January 2014. In January 2014, Caroline created a new business proposition for Philips, Personal Health Solutions, which is at the core of Philips Strategy to deliver health technology innovation, with a focus on healthy living and disease prevention. In January 2016, Philips established a new business, Population Health Management, to focus on helping reshape and optimize population health management so people can live longer, healthier lives. Caroline holds a bachelor's degree in Business Studies. She is a graduate of Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program.