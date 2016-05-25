Psoriasis: Putting the needs of patients at the front line

Psoriasis vulgaris is one such chronic disease where patients and physicians are seeking new, convenient and gentle therapy options. About 100 million people worldwide are affected by psoriasis vulgaris, also known as plaque psoriasis. The physical and psychological effects of the skin disease can be debilitating, as the patients suffer from scaly red plaques and peeling on visible parts of their bodies.

Current treatment options are not adequate. Especially for patients suffering from the mild and moderate form of the disease, no new treatment alternatives have been introduced over the last years. International studies conclude that 75% of psoriasis patients are dissatisfied with their treatment.1 The frequent application of ointments is perceived to be inconvenient and time-consuming, limiting patients in their daily activities. The treatment compliance is low. It is reported that up to 40% of patients are reluctant to take pharmaceuticals.2 Anxiety about possible side effects, inadequate efficacy and the efforts required by treatments lead to low compliance, 3,4 which limits the success of these therapies.

Compliance is Key to Treatment Success

The need for a new treatment paradigm taking the practical and emotional impact the treatment poses on the patients more into account is obvious. In other words, treatments need a “usability upgrade” – it needs to be easier to integrate treatments into the patients’ daily lives and reduce the worries about side effects.