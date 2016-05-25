Psoriasis: Putting the needs of patients at the front line

David Aubert
General Manager Philips Light & Health
Since 2011, David has been leading Philips Light & Health, a business unit that develops and commercializes LED-based medical devices. Philips Light & Health is a high-performing and diverse team of 30+ members working across various functions (research and development, marketing, sales, operation, quality and regulatory). Its unique technology platform addresses multiple medical applications, primarily in the dermatology space, enabling cost-effective and more convenient treatment for patients. Prior to that, David built extensive marketing and sales experience at Philips Consumer Lifestyle and Mars Petcare, working in various managerial roles at country and headquarters levels. He holds an MBA with distinction from the Rotterdam School of Management Erasmus University.