Quality counts at the Philips Sleep & Respiratory Care Compliance Lab

Having our own compliance lab means we can ensure that safety and quality is a priority right from the start of product development. Engineering testing and troubleshooting to guarantee robust product design can begin early during the design concept phase. This enables Quality and Regulatory (Q&R) personnel to detect defects early on instead of at the end of the product development cycle and directly deal with the problem with design engineers — so that consumers get the value and quality they expect from Philips.



"We have all the knowledge, the evidence, and the data required to perform in-depth root cause analysis right here in the lab. This is typically missing when you outsource the testing to an external lab. You will only get a pass/fail test report with minimal information that can help in failure investigation,” says Vaishali Hegde, Head of Quality Engineering.

