Quality at top of mind

Margrit Lelieveld-Solmsdorff, Integration Lead at Philips, emphasizes the important role quality plays within the M&A process. “Operating in a health technology landscape requires us to have a high standard of quality and compliance and rightly so, just think about the lives of patients we touch. In addition, regulatory compliance is our license to play in the markets and sell our products” explains Margrit. We all are aware that if we don’t have quality and regulatory compliance in order, the issues resulting from that like claims or recalls, in its turn result in customer losses and eventually reputation damage which is very hard to come back from. “Therefore it is extremely important to carefully evaluate a potential acquisition with regards to their quality and regulatory maturity”, says Margrit. “We take into account the relationship they have with regulatory bodies, if they ever had litigation issues, if there ever were quality issues, and so on. Over the years we have really raised our standard in this area.”