The aspiration for Philips to become a global leader in health technology comes with two grow options: either we grow organically or we grow through acquiring capabilities, knowledge and expertise. Philips has a long track record in acquisitions with the most recent being Volcano, Path XL and Wellcentive. Each of these acquisitions are strategic moves enriching the value proposition to our customers.
We choose to compete in the area of health technology that enables care for people’s health needs throughout their lives, a concept we call the ‘health continuum’. To this end we clearly define which businesses and markets we want to be in which serves as input to execute our merger and acquisition (“M&A”) strategy. M&A has two main activities:
September 14, 2020
- By Frans van Houten