Science fiction? No, the OLED will change our lives now

Plus, the light itself will not be the sometimes harsh light we are used to now; it will be diffused. It’s like the sun – looking in the sky, the light is pleasant but when you stare straight into the sun it can hurt the eye. And that’s the same with the OLED – it’s like looking into the sky, not the sun. It really is an entirely new quality of light.

We always speak about the evolution of lighting, but it’s important to remember that the past is not extinct. The OLED represents an upgrade – a revolutionary one, to be sure – but an innovation that builds upon what we have already achieved as a company.

And one which we believe will benefit not just consumers but all of society - because OLEDs are power-efficient, they will help to protect the environment and our planet’s precious resources.

By 2030, we hope that, with the right partners in business and government, this brand of digital lighting will have replaced incandescent across the world. Because they can be manufactured into different shapes and patterns, they will be integrated into all manner of surfaces that we currently consider to be heat-sensitive.

It’s a bold aim but then Anton Philips was just as bold when he announced to the world that his invention would change society forever. It did, and the company he founded will continue to do so for many generations to come.