Secret life of… the cardiologist: advancing innovation while meeting emerging patient needs

When I was working full time at an academic medical center, I would see patients in the hospital, then attend a scientific meeting, move on to consult in the ER or clinic and later on perform an ultrasound exam.
As a noninvasive cardiologist, I work to prevent and manage heart problems through medication and lifestyle changes and perform diagnostic ultrasound tests. I worked with the global pioneers of 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE), which allows physicians to get high-resolution, three-dimensional views of the heart and its movement.
Innovations like 3D ultrasound have improved patient care by providing more information to interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons as they plan and then perform procedures.
When intervention is needed, 3D means the heart team – cardiologist, surgeon, sonographer and anesthesiologist working together – can perform procedures with more confidence.
Besides the 3D revolution, what else has had an impact on my “secret” life?
Well, I’m glad to say we’ve succeeded in making the concept of the heart team the standard approach to patient care. On the other hand, as Philips’ Future Health Index reports, cardiovascular disease now tops the World Health Organization list of biggest killers in the world and is rapidly increasing in prevalence. I already see more and more older patients who are generally frail and present with many more chronic health issues, so I need to consider very carefully each patient’s overall quality of life. Sometimes this will mean helping patients live better – not always longer. These are complex decisions that must be made among the heart team with patients and families and clear expectations for outcomes. Perhaps that’s becoming my real professional secret: Increasingly, patient-centered cardiology will be about putting together a complete picture that helps everyone make the best choice.
Going forward, I think cardiology’s biggest challenge is economic.
For myself, the transition from full-time cardiologist to Philips senior medical director has been a smooth one. I am a key player helping to shape future Philips’ innovations, and I especially enjoy being the intellectual bridge between Philips and cardiologists worldwide.
I still maintain my own practice and am active in academic research. I love being a clinician because building relationships and helping individual patients is gratifying, but now I’m focused on global impact – improving healthcare worldwide by advancing technology.
Innovation Matters delivers news, opinions and features about healthcare, and is focused on the professionals who work within the industry, as well as Philips as a cutting-edge health technology organization. From interviews with industry giants to how-to guides and features powered by Philips data, our goal is to deliver interesting, educational and entertaining content to empower and inspire all those who work in healthcare or related industries.
September 08, 2020
- By Bert van Meurs
August 31, 2020
- By Alexandra Gonçalves
April 23, 2020
- By Atul Gupta