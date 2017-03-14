Secret life of… the cardiologist: advancing innovation while meeting emerging patient needs

When intervention is needed, 3D means the heart team – cardiologist, surgeon, sonographer and anesthesiologist working together – can perform procedures with more confidence.

Besides the 3D revolution, what else has had an impact on my “secret” life?

Well, I’m glad to say we’ve succeeded in making the concept of the heart team the standard approach to patient care. On the other hand, as Philips’ Future Health Index reports, cardiovascular disease now tops the World Health Organization list of biggest killers in the world and is rapidly increasing in prevalence. I already see more and more older patients who are generally frail and present with many more chronic health issues, so I need to consider very carefully each patient’s overall quality of life. Sometimes this will mean helping patients live better – not always longer. These are complex decisions that must be made among the heart team with patients and families and clear expectations for outcomes. Perhaps that’s becoming my real professional secret: Increasingly, patient-centered cardiology will be about putting together a complete picture that helps everyone make the best choice.