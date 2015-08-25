Social media: Why one size does not fit all

Social media encourages an engagement between brands and their customers that can make or break a business, sometimes in a matter of minutes. It allows innovative brands to react swiftly to customer concerns and personalise their messaging using real-time marketing to enhance their products. And it empowers companies by giving them deeper insights into trends and customer behaviour.

Philips is a pioneer in these digital strategies because at the core of our DNA has always been an instinctive understanding of the customer, their needs and desires. For many years we have been developing social media strategies that mean we can stay one step ahead of our rivals by listening to societal trends and local propositions and predicting what our customers are next going to demand of us.

Our multi-layered B2B and B2C approaches mean we can do this 24/7, at scale and with astonishing speed. Just as importantly, we’ve demonstrated why defining what digital means to a brand is as important as measuring its potency. It’s no good engaging in social media if you don’t first understand its relevance to your brand.

