Social Media: Why we need to adopt platform personalities

It’s a matter of adopting and adapting. A brand must adopt platform-specific personalities and then adapt both its strategy and content to fit those platforms. That’s the kind of experiment that will enable a company to engage with audiences at an exponential rate.

Too many brands still rely on a one-size-fits-all mentality but the continuing growth of social platforms requires a more nimble approach in which separate audiences are engaged with the same messages but told in different ways.

Such split-personality marketing can only succeed if the content has true value – that it engages an audience, encourages them to share and respond, gives them an insight into the values of a brand. Only then can a content strategy be swiftly adapted according to what is gleaned from customer conversations.

The brands that get left behind are those that stand impassively on the platforms wondering how their reputations might suffer if they cease to be mere onlookers.

Those, like Philips, that are willing to display more innovative fleet-of-foot behaviour are the ones that become more meaningful to and valued by customers. Because we know that it’s not us that matters most but you.