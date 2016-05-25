Synergy, success, and SWIp

Quite simply, this is because it is a win-win situation. Researchers, clinicians, patients (and many others) bring us their expertise and insight, we mix it with our technical expertise and insight, and together we create medical imaging systems that they need, and that we are proud of.
As a prime example, Dr. Tetsuya Yoneda, Associate Professor in the Department of Medical Physics at Kumamoto University in Japan, first contacted us about his work on phase information in MRI data. It was quickly apparent Dr. Yoneda had some pioneering ideas on the enhanced visualization of susceptibility differences between tissues – how it enriches the contrast between materials, helping clinicians delineate fine anatomical structures and identify deoxygenated blood in very small vessels – so we formed an official alliance.
Philips experts began working closely with Dr. Yoneda, developing his findings and working out how to take a research project to radiology department.