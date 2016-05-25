Synergy, success, and SWIp

Marc Van Cauteren has a BA in Philosophy and a PhD in Physics from the University of Brussels, where his research focus was MR. His doctoral thesis discussed the use of spectral editing techniques and adiabatic pulses on clinical systems. He joined Philips Medical Systems in 1996 with the aim of setting up an MR clinical science operation in Japan and then in the whole of Asia Pacific. He began as the only clinical scientist but has since established a highly qualified team of experts who work across the region.

He currently holds the position of Director of Clinical Science for Asia Pacific and is located in Tokyo. The main responsibilities of his team are to ensure the quality of collaborative research projects in the region and to report on the specific needs of Asia Pacific radiologists and their patients, so that these can be reflected in new product designs.

As a researcher, his main contributions are in the co-development of clinical applications for SENSE and several diffusion weighted based techniques, especially the DWIBS technique. His research – also in other fields (including lung and breast imaging) – resulted in numerous product improvements and 70 well cited peer-reviewed publications. His most cited publication has more than 1000 citations and his h-index is 25. He was co-author on the first clinical paper on the application of SENSE parallel imaging. He also implemented the first clinically viable protocol for fiber tracking. In addition, together with clinical partner Dr. Takahara, he developed the DWIBS technique giving the oncologist a new tool to help diagnose cancers and to follow up on the treatment. Currently his main research interests are in functional and quantitative imaging throughout the body.

