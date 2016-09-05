The advantages of proactive - rather than reactive - maintenance and repair

A regime like this keeps you operational - but at a very high cost. Unplanned stoppages frequently go hand-in-hand with time lost in obtaining the necessary spare parts. And because these stoppages are unexpected, they generally occur at a time when you really need your equipment to be up and running.

The unpredictable and random nature of breakdowns does not allow work to be planned, and pays no heed to the business drivers or to the needs of your departments or patients.

As part of our ‘aiming for zero’ initiative, we introduce a radically different approach to services. By remotely collecting data and then analyzing it using smart algorithms and historical patterns, equipment issues can be addressed before they impact workflow or availability. This, in a nutshell, is proactive maintenance.