The advantages of proactive - rather than reactive - maintenance and repair

It essentially means that, rather than servicing a machine when issues arise or parts need replacing, maintenance and/or replacement takes place when data indicates that degradable parts are coming close to the end of their natural life, or that a problem could be just around the corner. The work is then scheduled for a time which best matches your workflow (e.g. at night) to further minimize disruption.
There’s a glimpse of how this approach is already working at the Marienhospital in Stuttgart, Germany. There they have implemented our MR e-alert solution to continuously monitor a vital element in the system - the helium compressor - and to generate an automated alert whenever parameters like temperature and pressure fall outside acceptable levels.
As Peter Heidi, Head of Hospital Technology at Marienhospital explains, “in the past, we were aware that something was wrong but didn’t know exactly what and where until much later. Now, we have targeted information and can respond faster, which saves valuable time.”