The challenge of improving three billion people’s oral health

IDS 2017 is a fantastic event and with new products, new research and new partnerships announced, it provides a great insight into the future direction of oral healthcare. Following this years’ conference, there are three key trends that are having an exciting influence on the future of oral health.

The first is a rise in digital technology and how it is disrupting traditional products, using smart sensors and data. The second is a shift in focus on prevention rather than treatment and ways to assist early diagnosis. And finally greater collaborationbetween brands and dental practitioners is key to continue to deliver solutions that make a difference.

These advancements should all lead to dramatic improvements in the standards of patients’ oral health. However, I believe that there are some important hurdles to overcome before this is the case.