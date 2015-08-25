The future is social: The importance of making meaningful connections

Second, social allows us to participate in a dialogue in which the most important message is not what you say about your brand but what your customers say about it. Social isn’t just a tool to launch a campaign, it’s about being part of a meaningful experience in which a product, the consumer and the brand all exist within a unique and constantly changing ecosystem. And the more we interact and connect within it – and the greater speed with which we do so – the more beneficial the outcomes.

Third, social creates an endless supply of data in which customers’ behaviors, needs and desires – as well as those of business partners and governmental stakeholders – can be intricately analyzed so products can become even more meaningful to individuals, communities and even entire nations. Data allows us to adapt swiftly to the ways in which our products are used and to be geographically relevant. Our kitchen Airfryer, for instance, is used in entirely different ways by Russian cooks as it is by Singaporean cooks, so data allows us to localise according to culture.

This sort of engagement is what guides our social journey. Whether it’s through a new piece of connected technology or a website with interesting content, a mobile device, an app or social media forum, we can see what the customer is doing and optimize our service to them.

I believe that the future is social – which is why Philips has invested so much in building these connections.

Just as Gerard’s connected light bulb was the beginning, so the building of these connections is only the starting point of real interactions that bring meaning to people’s lives.

