The Nobel Prize that has lit all of our lives

In the 1960s, we had developed red and yellow LEDs; the next decade brought us green, but blue remained elusive – until their breakthroughs in the 1990s.

And the blue was so significant because, finally, we had the last piece of the jigsaw that meant we could mix the colours to create white light in LED lamps.

From that moment, innovation in lighting changed for ever. Not simply because it meant that LEDs would one day replace incandescent lighting, but because it provided the planet with a lighting source that used less power, was more sustainable, cheaper to run and more environmentally-friendly. About a quarter of world electricity consumption is used for lighting purposes, but LEDs use less power, last 10 times longer than fluorescent lamps and 100 times longer than incandescent light bulbs.