The Road Ahead: The Future of Radiology Needs Radiation Safety Programs

The time is now for manufacturers, regulators and healthcare providers to work together to develop and implement cost-effective, realistic and meaningful programs to monitor radiation dose. As an expert in imaging informatics, Philips has found that while hospitals want to comply with the new standards introduced by the Joint and European Commissions, support is still needed to develop and sustain these programs. Establishing partnerships that can offer overarching support – including education on best practices and how to best manage dose data, as well as technical support in performance quality for improved dose optimization – will become critical for the future success of radiation safety programs.

Philips’ philosophy for effective radiation safety programs revolves around the following key principles: