The Road Ahead: The Future of Radiology Needs Radiation Safety Programs

While patient health and safety are priorities for any healthcare organization, the industry has spotlighted radiation dose hazards for healthcare staff in recent years, encouraging more stringent radiation program management. Several advocacy organizations are speaking out against the hazards of too much radiation, including Image Wisely and Image Gently in the U.S., and now the EuroSafe Imaging Call to Action in the EU. Additionally, numerous international guidance documents have been developed, such as ICRP 105 (Radiation Protection in Medicine), which is a positive sign that the industry is moving in the right direction. The latest to join the initiative is the EU industry regulation and upcoming European Commission standards that will closely mirror the 2015 U.S. Joint Commission rules on patient dose, with expanded requirements for clinical decision support. While all of these coalitions are promising, structured radiation safety programs are needed to ensure patient exam ordering is justified and dose levels are optimized.