Putting tumors in the picture: the power and evolution of image guided therapy

So watch this space. This kind of precision targeting adds another dimension to the war on cancer the healthcare world is continuing to wage, as more advanced technologies become available. Interventional oncology is a rapidly advancing and expanding field of medicine which will, no doubt, continue to play a bigger and bigger role in cancer care in the future.
* OncoSuite is the combination of Philips’ innovative product offerings XperCT Dual, EmboGuide and XperGuide.
** LC Bead LUMITM is the official trademark of BTG (Biocompatibles UK Ltd.) and is not available as part of Philips’ OncoSuite.
