While radiation exposure is necessary for physicians to perform life-saving procedures, the average radiation dose levels received are staggering. In fact, it is estimated that interventional radiology physicians receive approximately 3 mSv of radiation dose per year, which is more radiation than a nuclear power plant worker receives (1.23 mSv) over the same time period.

Recently there has been a boon of new health care technology to help manage radiation dose to patients, namely automated “dose tracking software” that collects patient radiation dose from imaging exams and performs detailed analysis. Healthcare providers are already seeing this help drive the improvements required by the Joint Commission.

In addition to managing patients’ radiation dose, it’s also critical to manage radiation exposure to physicians and caregivers. Tools are also now available to read in real time radiation exposure in the operating room.