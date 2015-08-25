When collaboration meets competition: The real lessons from the Dutch Open Hackathon

In a digital world, where rules are constantly being rewritten and business models seem in permanent flux, one dictum has remained as consistent as it is vital. Speed is of the essence.
Speed of thought, action and reaction. The speed at which data can be harvested and meaningfully processed to create products that can be brought to market quicker and be scaled rapidly. This new, accelerated nature of business is changing our mindsets.
The Hackathon experience showed that the more open APIs and technologies we bring to the table, the more likely it is that something useful can be created. Such data collaboration across industries could be crucial to brand development.
Data crosses the boundaries of our new service economy, so we need to work together across these blurred lines, interpreting that data meaningfully yet handling it sensitively. An exercise like the Hackathon clarifies the privacy issues surrounding such information – we need to exploit technology to add value to products but not to the detriment of the trust which bonds us to our customers.
Perhaps Hackathons reinforce the notion that a business may be just a part of a creative ecosystem – an essential part but nonetheless one that can operate more effectively if the mindset is one of partnership. The days of putting a product in a box and placing it on a shelf are gone. Instead, as a company, we can have a more profound influence on people’s lives by working with third parties to bring data to life. Such cross-industry collaboration is the very essence of a sharing economy.
This was our debut and hopefully the Dutch Open Hackathon will grow in size in coming years – and help to inspire our future too. By making data available and opening our company to the collaborative process, Philips can develop new applications, nurture partnerships, scale quicker and provide more usability for the consumer.
A senior executive with more than 20 years of business development experience, Blake is helping to lead Philips' international rebranding and expansion into new technologies and markets. With a strong background in executing highly complex and results-oriented strategies, Blake has led a series of marketing, creative, client management, product innovation and thought leadership projects for both Fortune 500 organisations and digital start-ups.
