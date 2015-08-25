When collaboration meets competition: The real lessons from the Dutch Open Hackathon

Data crosses the boundaries of our new service economy, so we need to work together across these blurred lines, interpreting that data meaningfully yet handling it sensitively. An exercise like the Hackathon clarifies the privacy issues surrounding such information – we need to exploit technology to add value to products but not to the detriment of the trust which bonds us to our customers.

Perhaps Hackathons reinforce the notion that a business may be just a part of a creative ecosystem – an essential part but nonetheless one that can operate more effectively if the mindset is one of partnership. The days of putting a product in a box and placing it on a shelf are gone. Instead, as a company, we can have a more profound influence on people’s lives by working with third parties to bring data to life. Such cross-industry collaboration is the very essence of a sharing economy.

This was our debut and hopefully the Dutch Open Hackathon will grow in size in coming years – and help to inspire our future too. By making data available and opening our company to the collaborative process, Philips can develop new applications, nurture partnerships, scale quicker and provide more usability for the consumer.