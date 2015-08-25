Why necessity may no longer be the mother of invention

In other words, today’s consumer is beginning to take an interest in innovations that really matter to them.

In Latin America, the portable goods sector is increasingly seeking to develop technologies that respond to the transformations of society and new consumer necessities, new eating habits, greater responsibilities in domestic chores and the desire to be closer to and spend more time with family and friends Products that enable faster, healthier eating, or which facilitate domestic chores, are increasing more essential.

I am in no doubt that innovation goes way beyond simply inventing something. Unlike the way things were for a long time, innovation today must be seen primarily as the ability to adapt services and solutions for greater efficiency and satisfaction, in which there is a balance between profit and social development, in addition to the perennial nature of the business and its impact on the environment.

To adapt to this trend, innovation must be dealt with as intrinsic to doing business and, primarily, learning to listen to the new consumer who increasingly knows what they really need.