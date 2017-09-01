Will AI revolutionize the next wave of personalized health?

The digitization of health has resulted in an explosion of data, providing a granularity of information that was unimaginable only three years ago. The data of today will fuel the AI technology of tomorrow, empowering consumers to manage their own health and wellbeing and giving them new opportunities to live happier lives.

AI technology is already having a massive impact on our everyday lives. Take the Amazon Go grocery stores for example. There are no staff, the store is full of sensors and you can work your way through the entire shopping experience including checkout, unaware that the AI technology is quietly running in the background whilst you’re doing your weekly shop!

The same is now happening by virtue of these technologies in our daily routines and its impact on our lives will be dramatic over the next few years.

Within the home environment technologies such as advanced analytics and cloud are coming to the fore. Mothers are now able to monitor the health, sleeping patterns and development of their newborns. We can also monitor and improve the air quality inside our homes without even needing to lift a finger as sensors integrated into air purifiers can detect increased allergen/pollen levels and adjust air quality to the personal needs of the user.