Show and tell: working with Augusta University to transform healthcare

The industry-defining alliance with AU Health, based on a managed services model, was the first ever partnership of this type in the U.S. and one of the largest in the world when it was signed in June 2013. Here are a few examples that highlight how Philips has made a difference since then to the health system’s people and patient groups.

Prior to teaming with Philips, AU Health had one primary ventilator platform, and not all units were equipped with a comprehensive software package to provide all ventilation modalities. When a patient’s respiratory status changed for better or worse, precious minutes were wasted as respiratory therapists were forced to scramble to find and disinfect an available ventilator. Working together on this issue through our joint Technology Working Group, Philips helped AU Health update and standardize its fleet of ventilators to provide all modes of ventilation: invasive, noninvasive, and CPAP modes for neonates. This enabled Augusta University to not only reduce respiratory therapy costs significantly but, more importantly, to provide more flexible and responsive patient care.