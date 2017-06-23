Show and tell: working with Augusta University to transform healthcare

Home
Many health tech leaders talk about how they are transforming healthcare, but they don’t have the innovative technology, solutions and services to back up the claim. So how is Philips walking the talk to improve patient outcomes and enable customers to deliver patient-centered care? Philips’ 15-year enterprise partnership with Augusta University Health (formerly Georgia Regents Health System) is a great “show and tell” example of collaboration to deliver better, faster and more cost-efficient care that is transforming healthcare.

The industry-defining alliance with AU Health, based on a managed services model, was the first ever partnership of this type in the U.S. and one of the largest in the world when it was signed in June 2013. Here are a few examples that highlight how Philips has made a difference since then to the health system’s people and patient groups.

 

Prior to teaming with Philips, AU Health had one primary ventilator platform, and not all units were equipped with a comprehensive software package to provide all ventilation modalities. When a patient’s respiratory status changed for better or worse, precious minutes were wasted as respiratory therapists were forced to scramble to find and disinfect an available ventilator. Working together on this issue through our joint Technology Working Group, Philips helped AU Health update and standardize its fleet of ventilators to provide all modes of ventilation: invasive, noninvasive, and CPAP modes for neonates. This enabled Augusta University to not only reduce respiratory therapy costs significantly but, more importantly, to provide more flexible and responsive patient care.
Another great example is the impact Philips has had in the radiology department at AU Health and its Children’s Hospital of Georgia (CHOG). A multidisciplinary team of Philips experts collaborated with the radiology team to fulfill their vision for a state-of-the-art children’s imaging center, incorporating feedback from patients and their families. Patient-centric improvements include a Philips KittenScanner that allows young patients to simulate CT (or “CAT”) scanning with toy patients to help educate them on procedures and machines that might otherwise be intimidating. Other child-friendly features are personalized lighting and music schemes in the high-tech imaging suites. However, the greatest benefit is CHOG’s newly installed fleet of imaging equipment, which enables clinicians to better limit their patients’ exposure to radiation.
The final example demonstrates how Philips has helped transform care delivered by the nurses in Augusta University Health’s Labor and Delivery department. With growing numbers of high-risk and multiple births, patient monitoring and documentation became increasingly important yet complicated for the nursing staff. The patient monitoring systems at AU Health were outdated and not fully integrated with their Cerner EMR solution. As a result, the staff were challenged to maintain state-of-the-art documentation standards and began to see signs of data lapses. Working with the Augusta University clinical and IT staff, a core team of dedicated Philips resources led a unified project team to upgrade, transition data, and train staff on the new system in a matter of weeks. Not only was the team able to execute on the current challenge, but plans are underway to further integrate Philips’ fetal monitors with AU Health’s Cerner EMR infrastructure. These efforts will further enhance and streamline complex staff documentation needs.
Across so many areas of AU Health, Philips’ collaborative enterprise partnership model is transforming healthcare. These and other examples show the measurable improvements realized when we move from a transactional relationship to a strategic partnership model. With a shared accountability and a joint commitment to transformational, patient-centric goals, it’s easy to see how this pioneering model is the future of healthcare.

 

For more information on how Philips is transforming healthcare at Augusta University Health, please visit the Alliance’s 2015 annual report.

