Apr 24, 2017

#YoungWEF: Meet Jason, our Future Innovation Leader

Children often have amazing ideas, but how often do they get to share them with people who can make them happen?

Listening to the younger generation is key to responding to their needs and building a more sustainable and healthier future.
During WEF Davos 2017, we listened to the future generations by asking them two questions: how do they imagine the future of healthcare and what makes a good leader? These films sparked conversations with children around the world, prompting parents to share their children’s ideas and questions about the future, leaders and the future of healthcare.
There were lots of fantastic ideas that made us think but one in particular stood out; 9-year-old Jason Ruys, who submitted his idea for the Health Stick – a device that uses x-ray technology to spot and kill bad bacteria on the skin.
Health stick
Inspired by his idea, we invited him to Philips as the ‘Future Innovation Leader’ for the day and gave him a platform to speak to the leaders who are shaping the future of health.
Jason met with Philips CEO Frans van Houten; SVP and Head of Connected Digital Propositions and Platforms Liat Ben-Zur; and SVP Global Head of Digital Marketing & Media Blake Cahill, to talk about the future of healthcare and share his Health Stick idea.

 

Our hope is that, through responsible leadership and listening today, we can all make a healthier and more sustainable world tomorrow and bring new innovations to the table – maybe even Jason’s Health Stick!

