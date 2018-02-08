Bringing access to healthcare services

Partner
PPP Bahia, Brazil
Challenge
To improve access to health services and to provide the best care to patients in different areas through hospitals in Brazil
Results
Despite expanding population coverage and access to health services, the poor remain badly underserved: around 30% of the population of Latin America does not have access to healthcare1 for economic reasons and 21% does not because of geographical barriers.
Brazil already lacks sufficient healthcare infrastructure in addition to a chronic shortage of healthcare professionals. Local governments struggle to keep hospitals upgraded and deliver quality health services to the people in the community that need it most. The country ranked 12 out of 13 worldwide in the Future Health Index2, driven down by significantly below average access to care across the health continuum. Only 12% of patients and 2% of healthcare professionals surveyed agree that the healthcare available to them meets patient needs.
Bahia is one of Brazil’s largest states. It is located in the north east of the country on the Atlantic coast and is the fourth largest Brazilian state by population and fifth largest by area.
Addressing these systematic healthcare problems required the government to take a new approach. In order to bring innovative healthcare to different areas of the state, they formed a public private partnership with a consortium led by Philips, the first of its kind in Brazil and in the region.
As part of the public private partnership (PPP) project, approximately 45 pieces of equipment were made available in 12 hospitals across the state. This included high-end CT and MR scanners as well as a new reporting center. With the 12 imaging units in the hospitals and each connected to the reporting center, specialist medical staff could rapidly relay diagnostic information to the referring doctors in the hospitals.
Overall, the PPP Bahia project has led to more than $40 million in investment in both operating equipment and healthcare infrastructure, leading to improved access for chronically under-served areas in the state of Bahia.
Under the PPP Bahia process, the consortium was responsible for processing 183,000 exams in one year across the public state network. It is planned that within 10 years of operation, an investment of 1 billion Reais will reach another 11 hospitals.
The PPP Bahia project has seen improvements in quality efficiency, with new diagnostic reports being processed in under an hour for emergency patients. Though this is a significant deal for the stakeholders involved in PPP Bahia, the real winners are the Brazilian people, who now have improved access to health services and infrastructure for years to come.
Explore new public private partnership opportunities throughout the region using PPP Bahia as a case study.
