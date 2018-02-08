Bringing access to healthcare services

Bahia is one of Brazil’s largest states. It is located in the north east of the country on the Atlantic coast and is the fourth largest Brazilian state by population and fifth largest by area.

Addressing these systematic healthcare problems required the government to take a new approach. In order to bring innovative healthcare to different areas of the state, they formed a public private partnership with a consortium led by Philips, the first of its kind in Brazil and in the region.

As part of the public private partnership (PPP) project, approximately 45 pieces of equipment were made available in 12 hospitals across the state. This included high-end CT and MR scanners as well as a new reporting center. With the 12 imaging units in the hospitals and each connected to the reporting center, specialist medical staff could rapidly relay diagnostic information to the referring doctors in the hospitals.