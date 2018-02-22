Advancing minimally invasive procedures

Home
At a glance

Partner

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, US

Challenge

Physicians have to stop their clinical procedure to take measurements or conduct other diagnostic tasks in the cath lab. The Institute’s physicians wanted to make fast and accurate diagnostic decisions in the cath lab with all of the necessary clinical tools and information at their fingertips, without interuption.

Solution

Philips Azurion Image Guided Therapy (IGT)

Results

  • Improved physician workflows
  • Improved procedural efficiency and throughput
  • Enhanced ability to make fast diagnostic decisions
  • Improved speed of treatment and diagnostic tasks
US hospitals and health systems are increasingly faced with the challenge of managing their costs while improving their standards of care amid rising occurrences of chronic disease and an aging population. Integrated, patient-centric care requires technologies that can improve workflow and enable fast diagnostic decisions in the cath lab.

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Miami, Florida committed to increasing the speed of workflows and supporting clinical decisions by using Philips Azurion Image Guided Therapy (IGT), a new-generation image guided therapy platform that allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping them to optimize lab performance and provide superior care.

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute is the largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular facility in the region, consisting of 76 doctors and 1,100 employees systemwide, serving 125,000 patients every year. The team of multidisciplinary specialists has pioneered the development of minimally invasive techniques used to treat aneurysms.

 

"In many ways, these tools have the potential to reduce time by making the operator more efficient and allowing him to accomplish his task more efficiently."

 

 

Barry T. Katzen, M.D.

Founder and Chief Medical Executive, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

The solution  

 

At the same time, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute is developing minimally invasive procedures for advanced treatments such as heart valve replacements, hypertension treatment, and rare disorders such as vascular malformations or congenital disorders. Over recent years the Institute has seen the level of acuity rising, with 40-50% of its patients admitted now coming through the emergency department.
mcvi proofpoint

   

Enhancing cath lab efficiency

In 2017 Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute expanded its state-of-the-art facility to include the creation of several new, specialized programs bringing together multidisciplinary teams of specialists. This included the first North American installation of Philips Azurion Image Guided Therapy (IGT), a new-generation image guided therapy platform that allows the clinician to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping them to optimize lab performance and provide superior care Integrated, patient-centric care requires technologies that can improve workflows, enable fast diagnostic decisions in the cath lab and facilitate treatment and diagnostic tasks.
Video thumbnail

   

Constantino Pena, interventional radiologist at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute says: “The Philips Azurion platform allows you to have an incredible amount of information at your fingertips tableside. By having that available while you’re doing a procedure, it really eliminates a lot of the barriers and allows you to really use all the information that’s necessary to perform these procedures at your fingertips.

"The Philips Azurion platform allows you to have an incredible amount of information at your fingertips tableside."

 

 

Constantino Pena

Interventional radiologist, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

   

Collaborating and co-designing

Philips and Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute have partnered for more than 30 years to collaboratively develop innovations in image-guided therapy, 3D abdominal imaging, advanced endovascular treatment with a mutual goal to help Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute deliver the best possible patient outcomes. This included providing clinical insights to support the development of the Philips Azurion platform.

 

”We can collect data from virtually all aspects of the procedure, potentially reducing time, making the clinical procedure more efficient and allowing physicians to accomplish tasks more efficiently,” says Dr. Barry T. Katzen, M.D., Chief Medical Executive and founder of the Institute. “In many ways, these tools have the potential to reduce time by making the operator more efficient and allowing him to accomplish his task more efficiently.”

Results

MCVI infographic

Looking forward


A continued partnership between Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and Philips to provide integrated minimally-invasive therapies, supporting a patient experience. 

 

Results are specific to the institution where they are obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
