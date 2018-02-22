Advancing minimally invasive procedures

Partner
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, US
Challenge
Physicians have to stop their clinical procedure to take measurements or conduct other diagnostic tasks in the cath lab. The Institute’s physicians wanted to make fast and accurate diagnostic decisions in the cath lab with all of the necessary clinical tools and information at their fingertips, without interuption.
Solution
Philips Azurion Image Guided Therapy (IGT)
Results
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute is the largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular facility in the region, consisting of 76 doctors and 1,100 employees systemwide, serving 125,000 patients every year. The team of multidisciplinary specialists has pioneered the development of minimally invasive techniques used to treat aneurysms.
Barry T. Katzen, M.D.
Founder and Chief Medical Executive, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute
US hospitals and health systems are increasingly faced with the challenge of managing their costs while improving their standards of care amid rising occurrences of chronic disease and an aging population.
At the same time, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute is developing minimally invasive procedures for advanced treatments such as heart valve replacements, hypertension treatment, and rare disorders such as vascular malformations or congenital disorders. Over recent years the Institute has seen the level of acuity rising, with 40-50% of its patients admitted now coming through the emergency department.
Constantino Pena
Interventional radiologist, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute
Philips and Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute have partnered for more than 30 years to collaboratively develop innovations in image-guided therapy, 3D abdominal imaging, advanced endovascular treatment with a mutual goal to help Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute deliver the best possible patient outcomes. This included providing clinical insights to support the development of the Philips Azurion platform.
”We can collect data from virtually all aspects of the procedure, potentially reducing time, making the clinical procedure more efficient and allowing physicians to accomplish tasks more efficiently,” says Dr. Barry T. Katzen, M.D., Chief Medical Executive and founder of the Institute. “In many ways, these tools have the potential to reduce time by making the operator more efficient and allowing him to accomplish his task more efficiently.”
A continued partnership between Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and Philips to provide integrated minimally-invasive therapies, supporting a patient experience.
Results are specific to the institution where they are obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.