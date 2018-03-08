Transforming critical care

Partner
Nyeri County Referral Hospital, Nyeri, Kenya, Africa
Challenge
Improve critical care in Nyeri county hospitals
Solution
Philips Managed Equipment Services
Results
Kenya has a population of 48.46 million1 people. The Kenyan government’s Ministry of Health has a mission to transform the country’s healthcare into a progressive, responsive, and sustainable system for every citizen, regardless of their location.
The Philips Managed Equipment Services (MES) approach benefits customers like Nyeri County Referral Hospital because it offers a comprehensive solution to most of their needs. Philips takes on the risk and accountability for the ownership, management, and maintenance of medical equipment and technology, and IT services to meet the requirements of medical delivery teams.
Using this unique approach in Kenya, Philips first conducted a customized assessment of the hospital’s patients and staff – including their experiences and flow through the department. This enabled the Philips team to determine and evaluate the hospital’s performance and target improvements.
Philips took on the responsibility for the renovation of ICUs across all 11 hospitals, from sourcing, installing, and integrating all the necessary components, right up to managing all required facilities. The Philips team sourced third party equipment such as ICU beds and infusion pumps to deliver comprehensive solutions for each hospital.
Philips offers continuous training so that the clinical staff feel comfortable using the advanced solutions, and the patients get the maximum benefit from the latest therapies available.
At a time when healthcare budgets worldwide are stretched, the longterm MES collaboration is designed to enable partners like the Kenyan government to move from reactive, short-term investment planning towards stable and predictable financial forecasts.
Dr. Silas Njoroge
Medical Superintendent, Nyeri County Referral Hospital
Philips and the Ministry of Health, Kenya, aim to transform more ICUs in hospitals across Kenya. This could include scaling up the use of Tele ICUs, where more patients can be monitored from a distance by fewer staff, to maximize resources and improve care. Philips has a goal to bring similar ICU solutions to other countries in Africa.
Sources:
