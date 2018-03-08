Transforming critical care

The Philips Managed Equipment Services (MES) approach benefits customers like Nyeri County Referral Hospital because it offers a comprehensive solution to most of their needs. Philips takes on the risk and accountability for the ownership, management, and maintenance of medical equipment and technology, and IT services to meet the requirements of medical delivery teams.

Using this unique approach in Kenya, Philips first conducted a customized assessment of the hospital’s patients and staff – including their experiences and flow through the department. This enabled the Philips team to determine and evaluate the hospital’s performance and target improvements.

Philips took on the responsibility for the renovation of ICUs across all 11 hospitals, from sourcing, installing, and integrating all the necessary components, right up to managing all required facilities. The Philips team sourced third party equipment such as ICU beds and infusion pumps to deliver comprehensive solutions for each hospital.