Partnering to provide care for underserved populations

Philips is supporting the build-up of a primary care infrastructure by rolling out community life centers. These are needed to build-up a referral system and help resolve the current situation where there is not enough care and where hospitals are over-crowded. IMEC is focused on district hospitals which are a necessary element of a sustainable healthcare system. Philips can strengthen the effort as a local partner to support application training, service and remote monitoring – which are necessary ingredients of a sustainable operation.

Equipment that originally would have cost more to store than scrap can now be part of a sustainable process: providing clinically viable and used medical equipment.

Philips is committed to having 95% of its business revenue linked to the Sustainable Development Goals by 2020 in particular SDG 3 – Ensuring healthy lives for all and SDG 12 – Responsible consumption and production.