Partnering to innovate in pediatric care

“The CT scanner might not come with protocols that are adequate for each hospital situation. We’ve designed our own protocols to do that, and we’ve shared those with Philips. So, they’re out there in the world, freely available to Philips users,” says Dianne Bardo, Director of Body MR; Co-Director 3D Innovation Laboratory at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Through noise reduction algorithms, radiologists at Phoenix Children’s Hospital can decrease or eliminate image noise and still make a diagnosis. With Philips iDose they can control the dial and personalize image quality based on patient needs at low dose.