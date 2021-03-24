Reimagining clinical and consumer healthcare environments

Dynamic healthcare ecosystem from hospital to home
Care will also become more patient-centric and personalized. Remote digital health technology can foster a more holistic, longitudinal, and ultimately cost-effective approach in the lower-cost setting of the home. In a virtual care model, patients wearing biosensors can be continuously monitored at home, providing better control over the patient population and less pressure on acute care facilities.
For those who live with chronic diseases or who may have recently been discharged from hospital care, biometric sensors can continuously relay vital signs such as heart and respiratory rates back to algorithms that will notify care teams, in case of deterioration. This technology is available now, and hospitals can start to predict when patients might need medical attention, as well as where and when they will need extra beds, equipment, or staff. In this interconnected consumer-focused digital ecosystem, providers can also advance the behavioral aspects of health, making healthcare more proactive versus reactive for better health outcomes.