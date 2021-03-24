Reimagining clinical and consumer healthcare environments

Building a future-forward healthcare ecosystem

The COVID-19 global pandemic has shown us the importance of becoming better at scaling intensive care unit (ICU) and non-ICU space, testing and triage sites (and now vaccine sites), remote monitoring, and enabling seamless transitions of care across and outside the hospital.



In the near future, tele-ICUs within larger hospitals will be connected to mobile facilities and community-based hubs by a single digital infrastructure. Staff in these centralized care coordination centers will support patient flow and manage resources remotely to send clinicians and equipment to where they are needed most.



Future high-performing health systems will be designed to leverage data and new technologies to improve digital health and well-being and deliver better care through precision diagnosis, hospital-to-home virtual care, and telehealth.



Instead of being one fixed location, the hospital of the future is a decentralized but connected network of care sites and virtual care options. It's flexible enough to deliver highly complex care to large numbers of new patients in evolving locations, while continuing to provide routine and elective care to the rest of the population.