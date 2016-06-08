Why patient care needs to start with the patients

When you’re 18, you think you’re invincible. You think you’ll never get sick. You think 30 is old. This has always been the case, but it is compounded in the modern age by the rising culture of instant gratification.

People have been led to believe that they can have their cake and eat it, that making the wrong health choices doesn’t matter because there is always a magic pill to make it right again. The trouble is, as populations surge and health systems buckle, the magic is wearing off.

Getting people to not only realize this but take action against it will be an uphill struggle, both for the ‘invincible’ patients, and for the over-burdened healthcare providers left looking after them.

Even beyond these obstacles, there is another layer stopping many people taking responsibility for their own health choices: cost. Since the global economic crisis, many people have been struggling to afford somewhere to live, so how could they afford good healthcare let alone a connected health device? While the data gleaned from the device – say a fitness tracker or heartrate monitor – could be essential in helping a doctor monitor an ongoing health condition, the initial expense must seem like an avoidable luxury.

Until this issue has been addressed – either by lowering the cost of connected devices or repurposing health funding models – then encouraging patients to take responsibility for their own health will remain a constant battle.