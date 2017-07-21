Preventive health in Brazil - Inconsistent policy clouds successes

From then on, Jacson Fressatto dedicated his life and invested all his capital producing a risk management system to save lives. It uses cognitive computing and machine learning to make decisions, analyzing data from hospital systems, laboratories and databanks and sending alarms to hospital screens and even cell-phones of doctors if a patient is developing sepsis.

He named it Robô Laura, or Robot Laura, after his little girl. In tests in one Curitiba hospital, it cut the time between the alarm and administration of the antibiotic by 85 percent, enough to save lives. But Fressatto is not going to sell his system. He is giving it away.

“My objective is to reduce mortality from Sepsis by five percent,” he said, which would save hundreds of thousands of lives. “So I assumed all the risk to make Robot Laura available for free.”

As Robot Laura demonstrates, preventative health awareness is building in Brazil. The country has seen preventative health care successes, such as averting a potential AIDS epidemic and reducing smoking.

But Fernando Cembranelli, a specialist in Brazilian health start-ups, said few are as innovative as Robot Laura. And doctors and researchers said government policy for this continent-sized country of nearly 208 million people often lacks investment and planning.

That leaves individuals like Jacson Fressatto to fill in the gaps. He believes that what Brazil lacks in policy, it makes up for in human capital.

“We are behind in many senses,” he said, but “our professionals have a natural expertise that is better in the quality of helping the patient. Imagine if we used all this potential.”

Lincoln Ferreira, second vice-president of the Brazilian Medical Association, said that Brazil needs to start taking preventative health more seriously, because it is facing a demographic time bomb.