Could the connected home be the heart health clinic of the future?

It’s time for breakfast. When you open the fridge for the milk, it begins to count the number of times it has been opened that day. In the near future we anticipate that the fridge will know what has been removed – innovations that companies including Amazon have been working on. You switch on the kettle and with that press of the button vital signs, such as heart rate and SPO2(oxygen in the blood) are recorded.

Throughout the day you carry out your routine and the connected home continues to track your activity, food and drinks intake, all of which is adding valuable daily data. For example, your afternoon nap might last a little longer than before and your bathroom visits are getting more regular. All of this is analyzed alongside other data points collected.

These personal health data points can be amalgamated and analyzed alongside the intelligence from your online grocery shop to suggest healthy recipes for your meals. The recipes can be pushed to an app that encourages healthy decisions.

With the change in weather outside, you decide to opt for a night in front of the TV. During the advert break, a message comes on screen saying that you have been viewing for an hour and advises you to make a cup of tea or to walk up and down the stairs to ensure you are moving. This is really important for blood flow and general wellbeing.

The lights dim in the evening to bring your body to a progressive sleep state a bit earlier than usual. This is due to data from the bathroom mirror this morning indicating a lack of sleep. Sensors embedded in the mattress will measure how restful your night’s sleep is, the percentage of the night you snore (or not!), and the number of times you went to the bathroom, all helping to monitor and improve your heart health.

The connected home can turn your normal daily routine into a cardiac prevention and early diagnosis data center.