But while these innovations affect people of every age, they could have a particularly significant impact on older adults.

In the US alone, there are 46 million people over the age of 65 and 20 million over the age of 75. Nearly half (46 percent) of women over 75 live alone, according to the Administration on Aging. And a 2013 AARP report shows that the caregiver gap is growing – by 2030, there will be a four to one ratio of caregivers to older adults, a drop from today’s seven to one ratio. In countries like Japan and South Korea, where birth rates are in steep decline and an aging population is living longer, it’s a particularly stark issue.

Technologies like virtual reality (VR), the IoT and AI offer great promise for this age group. Here are five innovations in the healthcare industry that have the potential to transform seniors’ lives.