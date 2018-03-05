How tech can bring better health outcomes to Europe's refugees and migrants

We are still far from achieving health equity, where everyone has a fair chance to live a healthy life regardless of a person or group’s ethnicity, race, gender, sexual orientation or any other social difference. For displaced populations, even access to basic healthcare can be a challenge depending on an individual’s legal status in a country.

Generally, refugees’ healthcare needs mimic those of the host population, but they’re often in need of additional care due to the trauma suffered leaving their country of origin. According to a 2016 WHO Health Evidence Network Synthesis Report, the physical and mental stresses of being a refugee “increase their overall health risks and may worsen their health conditions”. “Rates of depression, anxiety, and poor wellbeing are at least three times higher among refugees than the general population,” according to a Swedish Red Cross report.

The British Medical Journal has identified language as a major barrier to healthcare access for refugee populations. Individuals who have not mastered the host language struggle to access information and often aren’t even aware of their healthcare entitlements. That said, effective communication between a healthcare provider and a patient is dependent on them being able to fully understand each other – and speak the same language.