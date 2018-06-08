Home
Infographic: Building healthcare systems for better outcomes

The FHI editorial team
Jun 08, 2018 - reading time 4 mins

The Philips Future Health Index editorial team is always on the look-out for great content pieces that discuss the future of health, selecting the most interesting health-related stories for you to read.

As part of the research for the 2018 FHI we have developed a broadly applicable indicator of the value being delivered by healthcare systems – the Value Measure. The intent is not to provide a black and white assessment of a health system’s quality, but to create a new indicator of the value delivered by health systems of developed and developing markets. It combines criteria associated with value based healthcare and access to care. 
Future Health Index 2018 Infographic

Infographic: Future Health Index 2018

