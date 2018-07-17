Trust in healthcare: Aligning HCPs and patients in a long-term partnership

Trust is a pillar of a good doctor-patient relationship, from which beneficial individual and societal outcomes arise. We know this, yet establishing trust is not easy. My work as an oncologist constantly brings me to bear on issues of trust. When patients are faced with life and death circumstances, establishing and keeping faith with them is vital to their care and comfort. On the other hand, a breakdown of trust can lead to lingering consequences for the patient, loved ones and providers.

Some of my elderly patients recall poor experiences when assisting their loved ones, typically a spouse or a friend, through cancer. The resulting mistrust of the healthcare system can color their attitude so deeply that it compromises their own care. In speaking to them, I realize how important it is to not lose trust in the first place.

I am sure there are many ways to build trust between healthcare providers and patients but I like to focus on two things I can remember and teach.