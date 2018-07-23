Ask the experts: defining ‘value' in healthcare

Dan Spors: We need to shift from traditional metrics such as mortality rates and move towards tracking patient-focused outcomes, such as how long a patient was out of work. Value-based healthcare should be able to empower patients to be better stewards of their own health. Technology should create efficiencies, provide data to care teams and facilitate easy access for patients.

John Halamka: Instead of measuring quality and cost, we should measure outcomes and experiences. What is the patient’s view of their healthcare experience? How does the patient feel? Is the patient able to lead a healthy and productive life?

Patricia Mechael: Value cannot simply be measured in dollars and cents – it must be measured in terms of one’s overall quality of life. New technologies and innovations worldwide enable greater insights into human health that will allow us to measure outcomes in real or near-real time for enhanced engagement and decision-making.

Diane Bell: To date, healthcare value in the UK has been based on clinical outcomes (improving blood test parameters) and system-level outcomes (reducing the level of non-attendance at outpatient clinics). We must shift the focus to patient outcomes (improving an individual’s quality of life) or population outcomes (reducing health inequalities). That requires us to embrace AI-based clinical decision support tools and deliver more consultations via app and web portal.

Bret Schroeder: Value is relative to the person or entity paying for or receiving care. What’s important to measure is efficiency and waste. There is too much inefficiency and waste in our current global healthcare system. Technology can improve efficiency, but it must be applied to a specific business problem.

Jean-Manassé Theagene: In Canada, the first challenge in defining value is to understand how value differs for each stakeholder and learning to capture measures of value that align with each definition. For healthcare organizations, value can be defined by resource utilization. For healthcare providers, value can be found in workflow management and clinical outcome improvements. For patients, however, value is tied to the experience and outcome of care. To develop and correctly evaluate technological innovations, we must capture data that accounts for each of these value propositions.